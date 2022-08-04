TrustSwap (SWAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $283,316.00

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $21.92 million and approximately $283,316.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,584.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032325 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

