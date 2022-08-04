Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 711,117 shares.The stock last traded at $25.55 and had previously closed at $25.56.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

