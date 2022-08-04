Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 85,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $247.14 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

