Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 555 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $465.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

