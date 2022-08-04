Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $270.06 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

