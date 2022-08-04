Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $2,474,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $4,276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 594,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 290,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.32.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 6.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

