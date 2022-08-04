Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

