Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

DHI opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

