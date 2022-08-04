Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.