Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,095 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

