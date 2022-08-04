Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

