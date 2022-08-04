Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 355 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $690.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.70. The company has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

