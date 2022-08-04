Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

