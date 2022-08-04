Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $333.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

