Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $87.20. 11,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,657. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $70.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

