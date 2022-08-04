U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Down to $126.87

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.87, but opened at $102.99. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $99.78, with a volume of 860 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 26.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

