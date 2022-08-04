Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

UBER traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,974,628. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

