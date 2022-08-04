UBS Group Cuts Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target to €217.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €235.00 ($242.27) to €217.00 ($223.71) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($237.11) to €210.00 ($216.49) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Capgemini Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $38.60 on Monday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Capgemini Cuts Dividend

About Capgemini

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.3727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

