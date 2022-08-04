UBS Group Cuts Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target to €217.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €235.00 ($242.27) to €217.00 ($223.71) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($237.11) to €210.00 ($216.49) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.00.
Capgemini Trading Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $38.60 on Monday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Capgemini Cuts Dividend
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
