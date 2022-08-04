UBS Group Increases Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $28.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 716.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $5,726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,054,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,700,572.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $5,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,054,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,700,572.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,368 shares of company stock worth $15,493,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.