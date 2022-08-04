UBS Group Reiterates GBX 540 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLEN. set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.35) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 579.62 ($7.10).

Glencore Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 446.05 ($5.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,438.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 462.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 464.72. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

