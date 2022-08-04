UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328. The firm has a market cap of $675.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

