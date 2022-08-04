Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 227,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.