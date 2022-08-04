Under Armour’s (UAA) “Downgrade” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 143,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,557. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

