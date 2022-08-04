Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $36.17 million and approximately $32.28 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $8.09 or 0.00035317 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00253528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009147 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

