UniLayer (LAYER) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $194,670.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,942.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003924 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003906 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00127980 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032184 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.
UniLayer Coin Profile
UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.
UniLayer Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
