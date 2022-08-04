Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.04.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

