United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Price Down 12.4%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. 1,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 63,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFCS. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 233,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

