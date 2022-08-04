United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) CFO Sells $317,525.00 in Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of URI stock opened at $317.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.21. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective (up previously from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.90.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

