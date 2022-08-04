United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.69 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69), Briefing.com reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of UTHR stock traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.35. 383,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.00. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.
In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $10,712,686. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
