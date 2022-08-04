UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,202,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $613,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $540.90 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $507.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

