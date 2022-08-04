Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Earnings Results

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Unitil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $883.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

