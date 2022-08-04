Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Unitil (NYSE:UTLGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Unitil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $883.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Unitil

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.