Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Earnings Results

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Unitil Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $883.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10.
Unitil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
About Unitil
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
