Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.22.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Down 0.8 %

OLED stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $235.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.