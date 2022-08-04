Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -640.00%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

