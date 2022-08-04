Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,434. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.