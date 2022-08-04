Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Earns Maintains Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UTI. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

