Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTI. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 91,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 31,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading

