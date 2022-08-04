USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Earnings Results

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -724.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

