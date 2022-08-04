USDJ 1-Day Volume Tops $2.26 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $2.26 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00630013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00035445 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

