V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,649. V.F. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

