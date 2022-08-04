Vabble (VAB) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Vabble (VAB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vabble has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $1.67 million and $356.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

