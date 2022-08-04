Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Raised to €24.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €23.00 ($23.71) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLEEY. Cheuvreux lowered Valeo from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.71) to €22.00 ($22.68) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.71) to €22.00 ($22.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Valeo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Valeo Stock Performance

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

