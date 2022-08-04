Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 97,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,970. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

