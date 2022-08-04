Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,433 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $52,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 45,847 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

NYSE:VLO opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.31 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

