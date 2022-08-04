Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.35 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,340,000 after buying an additional 2,877,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after buying an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 736,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.