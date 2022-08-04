Valobit (VBIT) Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Valobit (VBIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $22,917.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Valobit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00636620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016375 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00035227 BTC.
Valobit Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Valobit Coin Trading
