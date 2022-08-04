Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crane accounts for 1.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Crane by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,961. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 17.56%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

