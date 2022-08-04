Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for 0.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $26.51. 14,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

