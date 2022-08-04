Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up about 0.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after acquiring an additional 648,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,117,000 after acquiring an additional 117,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after acquiring an additional 247,562 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE PHM traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup



PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

