Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $153.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

