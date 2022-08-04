Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,361. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

